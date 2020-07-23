Microsoft Shows Off 20 Titles for Xbox Series X, All Available On Game Pass

Microsoft held its Xbox Series X Games Showcase today and presented an hour’s worth of trailers. Between Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and Fable, it was a wonderful event. And the best part is that every game announced is available through Xbox Game Pass, a program that costs just $10 a month.

The Revival of Classic Xbox Games

Despite the Series X’s cutting-edge graphics and modern design, its exclusive games give off an air of nostalgia. Halo Infinity, Psychonauts 2, Phantasy Star Online 2, and Fable provide a glimpse at the past, and retain their predecessors’ style without dumbing down the Series X’s graphical capabilities.

New titles, like Obsidian’s Avowed and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-inspired Grounded also give off the spirit of classic Xbox games. Yeah, they have new concepts and stories, but it seems like Microsoft is trying to build a “look” for the games on its platform.

Microsoft is running the gamut against Sony this year, with a heavy emphasis on exclusive games and the affordable Xbox Game Pass program. Game Pass will be bundled with xCloud game streaming this September, giving Microsoft the chance to drag gamers into its ecosystem before the launch of the Series X or PS5.

Covering each and every Series X game would take too much time. So here’s a quick list of everything Microsoft showed us today:

Halo Infinite

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

Fable

Forza Motorsport

The Gunk

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

State of Decay 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

CrossfireX

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Everwild

Grounded

The Medium

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Expansion

Psychonauts 2

Tell Me Why

If you want to take a look at every Xbox Series X game, then check out Microsoft’s post-showcase press release. You can also rewatch the event on YouTube or check out individual trailers on Microsoft’s channel.