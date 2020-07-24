GeForce NOW Adds Nine New Games, Including ‘SuperHot: Mind Control Delete’

NVIDIA’s streaming game platform continues to expand, this week in a considerably smaller chunk. Nine new titles have been added, though several are expansions to the Epic Store and/or DLC add-ons to existing games, but to my mind the clear standout is SuperHot: Mind Control Delete. It’s an expansion to a conceptual shooter that made waves in 2016.

SuperHot‘s central concept is a simple one: time, enemies, and bullets only move when you’re moving. This allows for a slow and almost balletic pace of combat, with lots of ideas that seem to have come from storyboards for The Matrix. The minimal low-poly graphics and fourth wall-defying story are icing on the cake.

Mind Control Delete expands on the original with a roguelike system: semi-randomized levels and enemies and upgradable player-characters for a lot more variety than the original. It’s a stand-alone game, but it’s also free to anyone who owned the original when it was released last week.

Other notable games include Tacoma (which is currently free on the Epic Store), Ubisoft’s winter sports opus Steep, and Epic store access for the excellent indie spaceship battler FTL.

NVIDIA didn’t mention any games leaving the streaming service this week. Call it a win.