Google’s Free Shipping Deal on Photo Books Can Cut the Price in Half

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two Google Photos Photo Books, featuring a camping trip.
For various reasons, Google Photos is one of the best cloud storage services for all the pictures you take. One of the many benefits is Google Photos Photo Books, which lets you easily create a Photo Book from your albums. But, shipping could be expensive, sometimes as much as the book. Act now, and you can skip the shipping fee.

If you’ve ever used a photo printing service, like Shutterfly, then Google Photo Books should be fairly familiar. Upload your images, create albums, then select photos to go in a book. Google Photos will even suggest themes for you.

But in addition to paying for the book, you also have to pay shipping, naturally. Google Photo Books start at $10 (or 13 euros), and shipping can match that cost, at $10 (or 6 euros). So if you want a smaller book, the deal will cut the cost to buy one in half right now if you’re in the U.S.

Even if you want a larger book (or you’re in Europe), free shipping is a significant discount. And it’s a first for Google Photos.

The deal expires July 26th, so if you want a Google Photos Photo Book for less, jump on it soon.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

