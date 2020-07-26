This ‘Roblox’ Coding Challenge Teaches Kids Video Game Animation

Roblox‘s new “Build It, Play It” summer coding challenge teaches kids how to design and animate a video game. The challenge runs until July 31, 2020, and offers easy-to-follow instructions that’ll help kids animate an avatar however they want, totally from scratch.

Kids will need to download Roblox Studio (Free) before getting started (available for both PC and Mac) and create an account. Then they’ll select the tutorial that best corresponds with their coding skill level, ranging from Beginner to Advanced. Roblox welcomes kids who have no previous coding experience, as well as those a little more experienced who are wanting to improve their animation skills. Tutorials offer step-by-step guidance and have helpful instructions and graphics. There are even in-game rewards available for those who complete the coding challenge.

Once they’ve perfected their animation, they can submit it to the Victory and Celebration Animation Contest, which ends July 31. Winners will be chosen based on originality, quality, and how well they adhered to the theme of celebration, and they’ll be featured in Roblox‘s official Island of Move game.