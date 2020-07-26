‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Is Nickelodeon’s Animated Take on the Final Frontier

There’s nothing scarier than a teenager at the helm of an intergalactic starship. Nickelodeon just unveiled its upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which follow a group of “lawless teens” who take a derelict Starfleet ship for a joyride.

CBS revealed the title and plot of the show during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con 2020 (an online event). Prodigy, which is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman of Trollhunters fame, airs sometime in 2021 and is explicitly intended for children. That makes it very different from Lower Decks, the other animated Trek show that looks and smells like Rick and Morty.

It feels like 2021 is the year of Star Trek, with Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and Prodigy spreading like a nerdy miasma throughout the galaxy. It’s just another reason to sign up for CBS All Access, a streaming service that starts at $6 a month.