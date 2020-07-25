X
Arcade1Up’s Weekend Sale Brings the Party-Cade to Your Home

A 'Centipede' Aracade1Up Machien hanging on the wall.
Arcade1Up makes some of the best arcade cabinet replicas you could ask for, whether it’s Burger TimeTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or even good ol’ Pac-Man. But what if you don’t have a lot of space? Or extra cash to spare? Well, you’re in luck—Aracde1Up is running a sale on two counter-cades this weekend. And you can grab the ultimate space-saving party-cade.

In the counter-cade world, Arcade1UP has two options for you. First up is the well-known Pac-Man counter-cade, which includes Pac-Man (naturally) and Galaga

But even more exciting is the never before announced Ms. Pac-Man counter-cade. Until now, Ms. Pac-Man only came as a full-sized machine, which doesn’t have a ship date or price yet.

Countercades like this typically go for $200, but QVC will have both options for $92.98 plus shipping this weekend. With shipping, that’s about half off the usual price. The sale only goes while supplies last, so jump on it.

a 'Ms. Pac-Man' machine on a desktop.
If a counter-cade still takes up too much space, you should check out the party-cade on HSN. At first glance, these look similar to a counter-cade, and they will sit on your counter. But they’re thinner and lighter.

That’s an important difference because you can mount the party-cade to a door or your wall. That’s the best of both worlds—tall enough to play standing up and small enough to take up minimal room.

The party-cade comes in two flavors, each with four games. You can grab a Pac-Man themed party-cade, which includes Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig Dug. Or you can pick up the Centipede party-cade, which comes with CentipedeMissile CommandLiberatorMillipede.

While the Pac-Man themed party-cade uses a traditional joystick and button layout, the Centipede themed party-cade sports a roller-ball and button layout.

Either way, you’ll spend $199 with free shipping. Much like the counter-cades, this is a “while supplies last” scenario, so don’t wait.

