Arcade1Up’s Weekend Sale Brings the Party-Cade to Your Home

Arcade1Up makes some of the best arcade cabinet replicas you could ask for, whether it’s Burger Time, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or even good ol’ Pac-Man. But what if you don’t have a lot of space? Or extra cash to spare? Well, you’re in luck—Aracde1Up is running a sale on two counter-cades this weekend. And you can grab the ultimate space-saving party-cade.

In the counter-cade world, Arcade1UP has two options for you. First up is the well-known Pac-Man counter-cade, which includes Pac-Man (naturally) and Galaga.

But even more exciting is the never before announced Ms. Pac-Man counter-cade. Until now, Ms. Pac-Man only came as a full-sized machine, which doesn’t have a ship date or price yet.

Countercades like this typically go for $200, but QVC will have both options for $92.98 plus shipping this weekend. With shipping, that’s about half off the usual price. The sale only goes while supplies last, so jump on it.

If a counter-cade still takes up too much space, you should check out the party-cade on HSN. At first glance, these look similar to a counter-cade, and they will sit on your counter. But they’re thinner and lighter.

That’s an important difference because you can mount the party-cade to a door or your wall. That’s the best of both worlds—tall enough to play standing up and small enough to take up minimal room.

The party-cade comes in two flavors, each with four games. You can grab a Pac-Man themed party-cade, which includes Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig Dug. Or you can pick up the Centipede party-cade, which comes with Centipede, Missile Command, Liberator, Millipede.

While the Pac-Man themed party-cade uses a traditional joystick and button layout, the Centipede themed party-cade sports a roller-ball and button layout.

Either way, you’ll spend $199 with free shipping. Much like the counter-cades, this is a “while supplies last” scenario, so don’t wait.