YouTube Kids will Release over 100 Free Movies Starring Tayo, Elmo, and More

Running out of ways to entertain your little ones? More screen time isn’t always the answer, but sometimes it is. YouTube Kids in Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam announced plans to release 100 free film titles for your children, with likely more countries to come.

While many outlets have focused on releasing education shows, which we appreciate, sometimes you need something longer. That’s why YouTube Kids’ decision to focus on quality films for young children is exciting.

The movies will feature Tayo the Little Bus, Baby Shark and Pinkfong, The Wiggles, Masha And The Bear, Oggy & the Cockroaches, Paddington, and more respective films made for each property.

YouTube plans to release the movies in waves and publish a new set each Monday for the next five weeks. You’ll even get some original content too, like new episodes of Simon’s Cat.

For now, YouTube made the announcements in Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam, but we’re hopeful the drive will come to more countries.