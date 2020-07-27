Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Brings 100-Watt Charging to Smart Phones

Cutting-edge phones use Quick Charge technology to reach impressive 18-watt charging speeds. But your next device may fill up four times faster with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, a new fast charging technology with over 100 watts of charging power. Qualcomm expects new phones to support QC 5.0 before the end of 2020.

On paper, QC 5.0 is an incredible step for USB charging. Qualcomm says that its 70% more efficient than the 3-year-old QC 4.0 standard, all while running 10 degrees cooler and with extra safety measures. If Qualcomm’s tests are any indication, QC 5.0 should fill 50% of your phone’s battery in just 5 minutes. (Phones charge a bit slower after the 50% mark for safety, by the way).

But we don’t know if phone manufacturers will take advantage of those 100-watt speeds. We haven’t had the chance to see QC 5.0 in action, and even now, the idea of 100-watt charging on a phone feels like an unprecedented leap. For reference, the iPhone still charges at 12 watts, and most laptops charge at around 60 watts.

Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5.0 is backward compatible with older Quick Charge standards, so your QC 3.0 phone can reach its regular charging speed with newer QC 5.0 accessories. The QC 5.0 standard also supports USB-C PD charging. Qualcomm says that phones will begin to ship with QC 5.0 support by Q3 2020.

Source: Qualcomm