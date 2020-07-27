[Updated] Garmin Is Slowly Coming Back Online After Major Outage

Last week, Garmin took a one-two punch during its boxing workout and went down for the count. At least, that’s our best guess on what happened, because the company still won’t say. But after several days, Garmin Connect is starting to work again for some users, though the service still seems shaky.

Update, 7/27: Minutes after publishing this post, Garmin released a statement confirming it has experienced a ransomware attack. The company says it has “no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay™, was accessed, lost or stolen.” The company also confirmed it is restoring services now, and warned that systems might be slow as backlogs of data are uploaded.

The original report is left intact below.

While we’re still not entirely sure what took down Garmin, we know that the company’s call center, customer email support, its mobile app, and the Garmin Connect service and website all went down. Garmin acknowledged the outage but didn’t provide any more information.

We want to extend our sincerest apology for the inconvenience the outage has caused for our customers. We hope this FAQ answers some of the questions you have: https://t.co/e3lgtpZ1Ci — Garmin (@Garmin) July 25, 2020

The company set up an FAQ, but it doesn’t answer many of our frequently asked questions, like “why” and “how” this happened. But reports are coming in that users can sync data again, and we confirm that here at Review Geek with some of our devices.

But while syncing data is working, it’s a prolonged process and the iOS app is still generating errors. It’s clear Garmin hasn’t completely solved the problem, whatever it may be. When Garmin is ready to share more information, we’ll let you know.