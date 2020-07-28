‘Animal Crossing’ July 30th Update Adds Cloud Saves, Dream Addresses, Fireworks

The second wave of New Horizons summer updates is just around the corner, accompanied by a slew of highly-requested features. Get ready to craft custom fireworks, visit random towns through your dreams, and secure your save data in the cloud!

Dreaming is a familiar feature to anyone who played Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS. According to Nintendo, you can fall asleep on any bed in your house to visit Luna’s dream realm. Luna lets you visit other islands through a dream, or share a dream version of your island with a Dream Address.

Anything that happens in the dream world is temporary and has no affect on your actual island. In fact, you don’t even need to be online for someone with a Dream Address to visit your island—think of it as a snapshot or a tour. A design kiosk is available in the dream realm, presumably to share custom designs with guests.

Fireworks shows occur every Sunday in August at 7 PM. You can buy raffle tickets during the show to win exclusive items, or design custom fireworks for shooting off into the sky. You can see some of the custom fireworks items and accessories in Nintendo’s Summer Update Wave 2 video.

But the most exciting part of this update isn’t fireworks or dreams. It’s cloud saves! Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can enable an “island backup service,” which automatically uploads island save data to the cloud in case you break or lose your Nintendo Switch. But you have to call Nintendo Customer Service to retrieve your backup data, which is strange.

The upcoming summer update is available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on July 30th. Dream features and cloud backups require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.