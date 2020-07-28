Amazon’s Redesigned Alexa App Puts the Focus on the Features You Use

Amazon is rolling out a much-needed overhaul of the Alexa app, and with the redesign comes a new emphasis on the features you use. The previous version had a habit of highlighting third-party skills, but few people bothered with them. Now, Alexa will show you the features you do use instead.

One of those noticeable changes to the app is the new placement for the Alexa button. Before you’d find that at the bottom of the screen, but now it’s up top above everything else. Amazon is working on rolling out hands-free speech more widely as well.

Below the Alexa button, you’ll find a newly updated list of features that should focus on the things you tend to do in the app. You’ll see suggestions for Spotify, shopping lists, or even volume controls for Alexa devices.

If you’re new to Alexa, you’ll see tips for getting to know the app until Alexa learns your habits. And if you’re looking for routines, skills, and settings, Amazon shunted them to a new More categories button.

Overall, the changes focus less on using the Alexa app like a Home Screen. Instead, the changes encourage doing something with the Alexa app, which is likely how many people already use it.

Amazon says the updated design is rolling out now on iOS and will hit Android soon. By late August, everyone should have the new design.