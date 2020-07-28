Logitech Cuts the Cord With a “Lightspeed” Wireless Version of Its Pro X Headset

PC gamers are finally getting rid of their wires, and I am here for it, baby. Logitech’s top-of-the-line gaming headset, the Pro X, is the latest gadget to get its proprietary “Lightspeed” wireless tech. The Pro X Wireless Lightspeed model is $200, $70 more than the wired version, but otherwise has the same features and accessories in wireless form.

The Pro X is surprisingly subtle for such a high-end headset, using muted black plastic and aluminum instead of blazing RGB lights. It has it where it counts, though: 50mm audio drivers, support for 7.1 virtual surround channels on DTS Headphone software, a detachable microphone powered by filters from Logitech subsidiary Blue, and 24 hours of battery life. Note that, unlike some designs, there’s no option for a direct wired connection.

The package comes with a carrying case and spare memory foam cups. I’m impressed that Logitech is using physical controls and a USB-C charging port, since capacitive touch controls and older charging cables are two of my electronics pet peeves. Hey Logitech, if you’re reading my reviews for product suggestions, here’s one for free: please make the G Hub driver software less terrible.