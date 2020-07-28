‘Cuphead’ Makes a Surprise Jump to PlayStation 4 Today

Well, this is a surprise! Cuphead, a fantastic game that promised to “never come to PlayStation,” is now out on the PS4. The gorgeous game with 30’s style hand-drawn animation hit Xbox One first, before sliding over to the Nintendo Switch. But the developers said that was the end of the line—-until now.

To celebrate the new Console launch, Studio MDHR created a stop-motion video to announce the news. It’s somewhat creepy to look at, but that’s because the developers mimicked methods used in original stop motion.

According to Studio MDHR co-director Chad Moldenhauer:

The film itself was animated without the assistance of the computer programs that allow modern stop motion animators to preview their shots and correct errors. Instead, Philip [Eddolls] and Evan [DeRushie] limited themselves to drawn-out charts and metal gauges to record the position of each puppet, before lining them up to their next position. This mimicked the “try your best and see what happens” limitations of the early stop motion productions. Finally, the whole thing was filmed using real lenses from 1930s known as “C Mount” lenses, which blow out the footage and give it a deliberately vintage look. Each shot was used as-is, with no corrective editing or compositing, meaning that if you look closely enough, you will see supports and other animation implements in the background.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cuphead, you’re in for a treat. It’s a run and gun action game set in the fantastical land of the Inkwell Isles. The artwork is beautifully hand-drawn, and you can play it alone or in co-op. The game is known for its intense difficulty, expect to die a lot while playing.

But thankfully, it’s not a frustrating sort of difficultly. Instead of feeling “impossible to beat” you’re usually left feeling as though you could have made it past the spot you died, but a slip-up on your part led to your downfall.

You can download Cuphead on the PlayStation store today for $20.