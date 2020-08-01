Here’s Everything You’ll Need for the Perfect Backyard Movie Night

A warm summer night is the perfect excuse to stay up late watching movies out in your backyard or on your apartment’s rooftop, and we’ve gathered everything you’ll need in order to have a perfect outdoor movie night of your own.
To keep things nice and simple, we broke things down into two sections: “The Essentials” and “The Extras.” “The Essentials” section contains all of the basics you’ll need to get movie night up and running, while “The Extras” is full of fun things you don’t need to have but that might make the experience a little nicer. Although it may feel like this is a lot of stuff to purchase, pretty much all of it can be reused for other purposes like camping or just chilling on your back patio, so you’ll get a little more bang for your buck.
The Essentials
These items are all you need to have a successful movie night, but they aren’t necessarily your only option—there are plenty of ways to customize your setup to your liking, according to your needs and budget. And hey, if you feel like dragging your flatscreen outside instead of buying a projector and screen, more power to you.
A Movie Projector
Mini projectors are perfect for backyard movie nights. They’re much more portable and affordable than their full-sized counterparts, and maintain impressive throw distances, screen sizes, and built-in speakers, though you might still need to connect an external speaker for better sound. They also have decent battery life, but if you’re planning a double feature, you might want to keep the charging cable handy. It’s also worth noting that projector media compatibility varies by device—some have Wi-Fi and can directly connect to your Hulu or Netflix account, while others offer a variety of ports for connecting a Chromecast or your laptop.
The GooDee G500 Projector plays bright and loud HD video on screens as large as 200 inches, and has plenty of ports for connecting devices. And, if you’ve got a few extra bucks to spare, we recommend the Anker Nebula Capsule Projector, which has better and brighter picture quality. It has 360-degree speakers so everyone can hear the movie no matter where they sit. It also runs Android 7.1 for easy connection to your favorite streaming service, and can project to screens up to 100 inches.
Projector, GooDee 2020 Upgrade G500 Mini Video Projector, Max 200" Portable Movie Projector with Carry Bag, Home Theater Projector Support 1080P, Compatible with Fire Stick, PS4, Phone
Play bright high-definition video with loud sound without busting your budget.
$129.99
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment
Watch movies in your backyard with a high-quality, ultra-bright projector with 360-degree sound.
$263.96
The (Kinda) Big Screen
Once you’ve chosen your projector, you’ll need to find an outdoor projector screen. Some screens can be mounted or tied to trees or a fence, while others come with a stand so you can set them up anywhere. You’ll also want to ensure that the outdoor movie screen you pick will be big enough to properly display the movie while being far enough away for comfortable viewing. This 120-inch mountable projection screen is super affordable and can be fastened to virtually any surface with hooks, ropes, or double-sided tape. You can also opt for this 14-foot inflatable projector screen that’s waterproof and perfect for poolside movie viewing.
Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screen for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor Support Double Sided Projection
This screen is portable and can be mounted anywhere with rope, nails, or tape.
$42.99
VIVOHOME 14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow up Mega Movie Projector Screen with Carry Bag for Front Projection
This waterproof standalone projection screen can go anywhere, even poolside, for movies.
$209.99
A Good Film
Movie night won’t get too far without a movie, right? Whether you prefer family-friendly movies or classic horror flicks, make sure that the projector you choose can play the media you want to watch. Some projectors can connect to Netflix or your Plex account via Wi-Fi, while others may require you to physically connect a Chromecast device or Roku Stick, or even a USB thumb drive that you’ve saved a movie file onto. Can’t find anything good to watch? Browse through some free movie options and find something everyone agrees on.
Mood Lighting
Okay, you could probably find your way to your seat just fine using your phone’s flashlight, but where’s the fun in that? Put up some string lights overhead to light the seating area (for safety and snack visibility, of course) without making things too bright. These beautiful globe string lights can stay outside year-round, and if one bulb happens to go out, the rest keep trucking. You can also opt for placing these solar lanterns around your seating area if you want a cozier vibe.
String Lights, Lampat 25Ft G40 Globe String Lights with Bulbs-UL Listd for Indoor/Outdoor Commercial Decor
These lights make it easy to find your seat, and add a little ambiance to your backyard.
$19.95
TAKE ME Solar Lantern,Outdoor Garden Hanging Lantern-Waterproof LED Flickering Flameless Candle Mission Lights for Table,Outdoor,Party
Keep things cozy, but still well-lighted enough, with these cute solar lanterns.
$26.99
Comfy Seats
Backyard movie seats are all about being comfortable, and you’ll probably want something more relaxing than the chairs in your dining room. These folding camp chairs are low profile, and a great way for everyone to get comfy without blocking the screen. Or you can all sit on an indoor-outdoor fleece blanket that’s waterproof and soft, along with some supportive pillows with cozy (but still waterproof) canvas covers.
Better yet, if you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, you could make this absolutely amazing DIY pallet chair project that’ll be easier on your wallet and last for many movie nights to come.
Cascade Mountain Tech Compact Low Profile Camp Chair – Portable Outdoor Folding Camp Chair with Carry Case with Carry Case, Royal Blue (LPS-RB)
Enjoy a comfy seat with good back support, without blocking others' view.
$40.53
Columbia Sportswear Indoor-Outdoor Warm & Cozy Soft Fleece Throw Blanket – Zippered Pocket – Water Repellent Fabric & Carry Storage Bag – 50” x 60”
Sit pretty while keeping your butt dry on this soft indoor-outdoor blanket.
Top Finel Accent Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Durable Canvas Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers 20 X 20 for Couch Bedroom, Set of 6, Navy
Snuggle up with comfortable pillows without worry of them getting ruined.
No Bugs Allowed
If you’re worried about mosquitoes and other flying insects crashing the party, set out these Citronella candles. They come in a pack of six, which is more than enough to protect your entire backyard movie area while you kick back and relax.
Cutter Citro Guard Candle, Bucket, Slate, 17-Ounce, 6-Pack
Keep mosquitoes and other bugs away from your movie session with a citronella candle.
$39.99
Cords and Other Gear
You wouldn’t want technical difficulties to ruin movie night, so take a moment to ensure you’ve got all the cords and accessories needed to make things run smoothly. You might need an extension cord for the lights, a Wi-Fi extender to get a better signal out into your backyard, or an HDMI cord to play a movie off your laptop. You might even need a portable battery pack for your mini projector so it can keep up with any movie marathons you have planned.
Go Green Power GG-13725BK 16/3 25' Heavy Duty Extension Cord-Black, 25ft
With a 25-foot cord, you can keep your projector and speakers plugged in with ease.
$10.50
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender | Covers Up to 1200 Sq.ft and 20 Devices Up to 750Mbps| Dual Band WiFi Range Extender | WiFi Booster to Extend Range of WiFi Internet Connection (RE220)
Ensure that your Wi-Fi connected projector can actually reach your home's connection in order to play a movie.
PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable 10 ft | Braided Nylon & Gold Connectors
Grab a handy HDMI cable if you need to connect your laptop or other device to watch a movie.
$11.99
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
Use a battery bank to keep your mini projector powered up for your movie marathon.
The Extras
Once you’ve got your movie night all set up and ready to go, why stop there? Go above and beyond by adding some fun extras to your backyard theater like snacks and decorations. Dressing the set a bit can make your movie night feel even more exciting, and it’s a great way to make new memories if you’ve got little ones.
Movie-Themed Decor
Help set the scene for your guests by placing fun movie-themed decor around your seating areas and snack center. Print custom movie tickets to hand out from this movie ticket template, and let guests eat their popcorn out of these adorable movie theater popcorn boxes. Hang up these glitzy movie night decorations all over your backyard, and throw in a fake Hollywood director’s clapboard to announce which movie is playing.
Small Movie Theater Small Popcorn Boxes - Paper Popcorn Boxes Striped Red and White, Great for movie night or movie party theme, theater themed decorations or Carnival party circus etc. (40 Boxes)
Scoop up fresh popcorn into these cute vintage popcorn boxes to help set the scene.
$14.97
Movie Night Decorations, Hanging Swirls (30 Pieces)
Make movie night a little more special with these movie-themed hanging decorations.
$12.99
Amscan 348715 Hollywood Director's Party Clapboard, 7" x 8", 1 piece
This fun movie director clapboard will look cute decorating your snack center for movie night.
$4.35
A Concessions Stand
Everyone knows that movie nights are at least 50% about the snacks, so don’t forget about them during yours. Set this adorable hot air popcorn popper next to this drink dispenser and these three-tiered dessert stands so everyone can get fresh popcorn, drinks, and snacks whenever they want. Display all of your goodies on this sturdy 6-foot folding table so everyone can access them.
DASH DAPP150V2AQ04 Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker with Measuring Cup to Portion Popping Corn Kernels + Melt Butter, 16, Aqua
Keep this cute popcorn popper on overdrive during your movie session for fresh 'corn.
CreativeWare 2.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser
A beverage dispenser lets guests refill their drinks whenever they want.
$17.98
2 Pcs Set 3 Tier Dessert Stand Fruit Plate Cupcake Plastic White Cup Cakes Desserts Fruits Candy Buffet Serving Tray Food Display for Wedding Baby Shower Home Birthday Tea Party Decoration Round
With these tiered dessert trays, you can set out candy, chips, or homemade desserts for your guests to enjoy.
$13.99
Cosco 14678BLK1 Deluxe 6 foot x 30 inch Fold-in-Half Blow Molded Folding Table, Black
This foldable 6 x 2.5 foot table is large enough to hold drinks, snacks, napkins, and decorations.
Snack Storage
Your guests will appreciate having a dedicated place to set their snacks and drinks during the movie. These cute low camping tables are perfect for the job, as are these simple wooden serving trays. They also provide a place for you to set up additional speakers and lighting if needed.
Rock Cloud Portable Camping Table Ultralight Aluminum Camp Table Folding Beach Table for Camping Hiking Backpacking Outdoor Picnic, Green
These low tables make it easy to store drinks and snacks (and cell phones) during the movie.
$32.99
Serving Tray,Wood Serving Tray with Handles Boobam Serving Tray Set for Food,Breakfast,Dinner,Ottoman Coffee Table, Parties,Restaurants(3 Pack)
You can opt to set out trays for your guests to store their drinks and snacks on.
$29.98
