Deal Alert: Samsung’s True Wireless Galaxy Buds+ are $50 Off

If you’ve been looking for a solid pair of true wireless headphones, let your fingers do the walking over to eBay. Today a vendor is selling Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds+, the company’s latest model (at least until the Beans show up), for $50 off. They’re just a hair under $100, with free shipping.

The Buds+ are a refined version of the original Buds, which distinguished themselves by being tiny in both the standard buds and the case. The upgraded model adds better ambient sound (letting external sounds in through the microphones) and longer battery life, while keeping the appealing aesthetics and wireless charging case. They don’t have active noise cancellation, but they work great on both Android and iOS with a dedicated companion app. If you want more info, check out our review of the Galaxy Buds+.

These earbuds are new, not refurbished, though there’s no indication of how long the stock will last on eBay. The seller has the “Airpod” white version of the Buds+ on sale for precisely $99.94, but if you prefer black or robin’s egg blue, they’re both a bit more at $110. That’s still an excellent deal, considering the $150 retail price.