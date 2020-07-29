FORM Smart Goggles Can Now Track Metrics in Open Water

Sports technology company FORM has released a firmware update for their smart goggles, allowing users to track open-water swims. The augmented reality swim goggles now support real-time tracking wherever you have a swim session and can pair via Bluetooth with certain GPS smartwatches.

The update allows swimmers to connect to a Garmin GPS smartwatch or an Apple Watch and see metrics like current heart rate, elapsed time, distance, calories burned, and stroke count while they’re out on a swim in open water. Previously, the $199 AR goggles could only show more limited metrics, like lap counts, and were restricted to swimming pools.

FORM recommends swimming freestyle and wearing your smartwatch on the same side of your body as the AR display for the best results. Data from each swim will automatically sync from the goggles to your Android or iOS app once you’re done and get near your device again. The app can also see a map of their swim path and analytics from the app. Now with the ability to track swim data in open water and pools, Form is the ultimate tool for serious and professional swimmers.

To take advantage of this feature, users will need to run the update on their goggles and download the FORM data field for compatible Garmin smartwatches or the companion app on an Apple Watch.