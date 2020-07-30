‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Will Let You Pilot in VR, But Only on an HP Headset

Fans of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator are champing at the bit to get at the latest version of the game, slated for release in August as either a digital download or a massive 10-DVD boxed set. It turns out that developer Asobo Studio has one more surprise in store for fans: virtual reality headset support.

But temper your enthusiasm. Polygon reports that Flight Simulator will be compatible with only one VR headset at launch, the HP Reverb G2. That headset doesn’t even have a verified street date—it’s up for pre-order for $600 right now. It’s a big blow to the VR niche, where Valve/HTC’s Vibe and Facebook’s Oculus lines dominate the small but passionate population of players.

Simulation-style games do particularly well in VR, since sitting in a stationary cockpit and managing a bunch of control panels jives well with the hardware’s physical limitations. Players of “simulation” games, from Formula One cars to forklifts, also seem to dig the immersion of virtual reality. Flight Simulator in VR appeals to a wide swath of these players.

They shouldn’t worry too much, though: the developer says it’s planning support for Vive and Oculus headsets in the future. So you’ll be able to execute that perfect landing in VR…eventually. In other good news, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on the massively popular Steam game store, in addition to Microsoft’s own Windows Store.