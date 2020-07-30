X
Epic Games Store Adds Achievement Support, Starting With ‘ARK’

Michael Crider
Achievements have been a much-loved perk of games and game platforms for a long time. So it’s no surprise that it was a sore spot when the Epic Game Store launched without them. But Epic announced that certain games will begin seeing achievement support today, starting with ARK Survival Evolved. Epic says this is a beta version of the feature.

To be clear, we’re talking about platform achievements here, as in achievements that are connected to and tracked by your store account, not achievements tracked by the individual games themselves. These are often one and the same in terms of the actual in-game action—say, killing ten T-Rexes in ARK for a ‘Hear Me Roar’ achievement. But store achievements track all of them from all your games, and can be displayed on a public profile.

Exactly which games beyond ARK will be supported has not been enumerated, but it seems likely that the headline games from larger studios will be quick to jump on. Other Epic Game Store features on the development roadmap include support for user mods, player-to-player gifts, and a shopping cart. Epic still has a long way to go to catch up to Steam, but it’s steadily improving, and giving away a bunch of free games doesn’t hurt.

Source: Twitter via Rock Paper Shotgun

