HMD’s Nokia 8.3 5G Will Come to the U.S. This Fall

HMD, which makes phones under the Nokia brand, has a new phone coming to the States. The company touts the Nokia 8.3 5G as the “first global flagship” due to its wide compatibility with 5G bands. The Snapdragon 765G powers it, just like the OnePlus Nord.

But while the OnePlus Nord is a great affordable phone, it isn’t coming to the United States (at least not in its current form). But we don’t yet know how much the Nokia 8.3 5G will cost, or exactly when it will arrive. HMD would only say sometime in “Autumn.”

In addition to the Snapdragon 765G, the Nokia 8.3 5G sports a 6.81-inch PureDisplay (Nokia’s marketing speak for a high contrast and clarity screen), support for HDR10, and a hole-punch style front-facing camera.

For its rear shooter, HMD went with a 64-megapixel camera from Zeiss optics, which generally leads to excellent photos. That’s not surprising since Nokia has long used Zeiss optics for its camera hardware.

In Europe, you can pick up the Nokia 8.3 for 599 euros (about $648), which nets you 6 GBs of RAM and 64 GBs of storage. And naturally, you can pay more to get more RAM and storage.