Amazon’s MacBook Pro Deal Lops $200 off the Latest 13-Inch Models

Were you planning on buying a new 13-inch MacBook Pro? Today’s your lucky day—Amazon is running a MacBook sale, and you can save $200 on the 512 GB and 1 TB models. MacBook sales don’t last long, though, so don’t blink and miss it.

This model arrived last May, so you don’t need to worry about an upcoming newer version—at least not yet. No, this is the latest and greatest, including the Touchbar, 10th-gen i5 processors, 16GB of RAM, our Thunderbolt 3 ports, and 13.3-inch Retina displays.

On the outside, the two models look the same, and for the most part, the internals are identical as well. You’re just choosing a hard drive size. The 512 GB will set you back $1,600, and the 1 TB model is $1,800, which is again a $200 savings on both options.

If you were on the fence between the 512 GB model and the 1 TB model anyway, you should step up to the 1 TB model. You’re essentially paying the 512 GB standard price and getting extra storage. These MacBooks are running Intel processors, Apple’s plans to switch to ARM processors won’t happen until later this year.