Google Adds ‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Trivia Crack,’ and More Games to Smart Displays

I work during the local time slot for Jeopardy, and I miss my hit of question-form trivia constantly. Now I don’t have to: I can say “okay Google, play Jeopardy” and my Nest speaker will start up a game with me. Google is adding Jeopardy, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and other games to its smart home platform today.

The games work with Google Home and Nest Home smart displays. Most of them are short-form for just one player, though  a few can stretch to two players, like Guess the Drawing. They’re generally voice controlled, with a few touch elements: Millionaire needs a tap to get through those multiple choice questions. Be aware that they’re not all available for freeJeopardy allows you five clues a day (remember to answer in the form of a question), but after that you have to subscribe to the service for a steep ten bucks a month.

Crosswords, MadLibs, a room escape visual puzzle, and more are on offer in the initial rollout. To try them, ask for the specific game, or see a list with the command “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”

