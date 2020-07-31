OPPO Watch Confirmed for UK Release With Wear OS and Real-Time Heart Rate Monitor

Forget your dusty old Wear OS devices. The new OPPO Watch promises to shake up the world of Android wearables with its high-quality AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitoring, and Watch VOOC fast charge tech. It launches in the UK later this year, although OPPO hasn’t announced an exact date or pricing.

Update, 7/31: A representative from OPPO tells us that the OPPO Watch is only available to US buyers through Amazon UK. The watch itself functions perfectly in the US, although the 46mm LTE version may not work with US carriers.

We still don’t know when OPPO plans to release its smart watch in the UK.

The original report is left intact below.

The OPPO Watch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, putting it on par with the Fossil Gen 5. It uses real-time heart rate monitoring and Google Fit to track your movements, whether you’re exercising, resting, or sleeping. And like other Wear OS devices, the OPPO Watch works with Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Maps, and the Google Play store.

Oh, does the OPPO Watch look familiar to you? Maybe that’s because it launched in China earlier this year with a custom version of Android OS. Other than its operating system, the UK OPPO watch is identical to its Chinese counterpart. It has the same curved AMOLED display, removable wrist-band, and black, pink, gold, and silver colorways.

What’s that? You say it looks kind of like an Apple Watch? Sorry, never heard of it.

OPPO plans to sell its fancy smartwatch in 41mm and 46mm configurations. The smaller model is Wi-Fi only with a 300mAh battery that should last a full day with regular use. But the larger 45mm model includes LTE connectivity and a 36-hour 439mAh battery. Both sizes work with OPPO’s proprietary Watch VOOC fast charge tech, which provides 16 hours of power from a 15-minute charge.

People in the UK should have a chance to buy the 41mm and 46mm OPPO Watch before the end of the year. Still, we don’t know an exact release date or pricing for the device. We’ve reached out to OPPO for more details, including whether it plans to sell the OPPO Watch in the US.