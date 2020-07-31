GeForce NOW’s Steam Library Sync Lets You See Which Games are Ready to Play

GeForce NOW’s biggest well of game content comes from Steam, and why not—it’s still the de facto standard PC game store. While users previously had to access their games one at a time by searching the GeForce NOW streaming catalog, a recent update to the streaming client means you can see all of your Steam games at once.

After you’ve updated GeForce NOW to the latest version, click the Settings icon in the upper-right corner, then check the “Game Sync” section, again in the upper-right. Click the chain link icon and you can log into Steam via the browser. Once you’ve connected GeForce NOW to your Steam account, you’ll have all of your streaming options laid out for you immediately.

Well, almost all. At the time of writing there’s no equivalent syncing option for the Epic, Uplay, or Origin game stores. And seeing exactly how many of your games are—and aren’t—available on GeForce NOW might be very flattering for NVIDIA.

Out of 287 individual game titles in my Steam library (good grief, I might have a problem) just 49 of them are available to stream via GeForce NOW. Losing access to the libraries of games from companies like 2K, Bethesda, Square Enix, and WB didn’t help.