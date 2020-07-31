Save up to 43% on Select Anker Chargers in Amazon’s Deal of the Day

Amazon’s Deal of the Day is offering up to 43% off select Anker charging products. Products include a car charger, a solar charger, and a 13,000mAh battery bank, among others, and are great items to have for late-summer road trips or camping expeditions.

The two battery banks in the sale—the PowerCore 13000 (down to $20.39, from $31.99) and the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD (now $33.99, down 26% from $45.99)—can charge things like phones, tablets, and laptops quickly when you’re on the go. The 13000 offers USB-A charging only, while the Metro Slim offers both USB-A and USB-C.

Anker’s charging cables are high quality and resilient to up to 30,000 bends so you won’t worry about them fraying or breaking when you need them most. The Powerline III USB-C to USB-C (down 28% to $12.99, from $17.99) cord is slim and measures 6 feet, so you don’t have to be tethered to your wall socket or battery bank. Likewise, the Powerline+ II (down to $15.99, from $24.99) is a nice nylon double-braided cable, with a USB-C to Lightning connection for charging your iPhone.

The PowerPort Solar (now $44.79, down 36% from $69.99) is a great companion to have while camping, as it is lightweight, and its multiple panels fold up neatly when not in use. You can lay it on a table or lay it over your backpack to charge, and it can fast-charge your devices. It supports USB-A charging.

Lastly, the 30W Dual USB Car Charger (down to $12.99, from $17.99) can fast-charge two compatible devices in your car while you’re driving, and the PowerPort Atom PD and Powerline USB-C to Lightning Cable Combo (down 43% from $45.99 to $25.99) offers rapid charging to your iPhone, iPad, and Macbook.