The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad Is the Best I’ve Ever Used

Cameron Summerson @summerson
Rating: 9/10 ?
Price: $119
The Satechi Trio wireless charger with nothing charging on it
Cam

I have a love/hate relationship with wireless charging mats—especially ones that can charge multiple devices at one time. On one hand, they’re super convenient and versatile. On the other, they seem to be far more finicky than wireless charging stands, as I’ve found it to be challenging to quickly get phones seated just right to initiate charging. Until I tried the Satechi Trio, anyway.

Here's What We Like

  • It just works without needless complications
  • Charges multiple devices at once
  • Apple Watch can be charged vertically or horizontally

And What We Don't

  • Pricey
  • Bigger than similar products

The idea here is simple: It’s basically an AirPower-style charger that can handle wireless charging duties for the Apple Watch, AirPods, or AirPods Pro, and any wireless charging-capable phone. Other types of earbuds that feature wireless charging are also compatible if they fit in the little divot designed for the AirPods—I tested this with the Skullcandy Indy Fuel, and it worked perfectly.

The Trio has a pretty basic layout: Apple Watch, AirPods, Phone. There are three small LED lights on the mat that illuminate when something is charging in the corresponding slot, so it’s easy to tell when your stuff is actually getting power. The Watch charging puck can either lay flat or work at any angle up to 90 degrees, which is great if you want to use it as a bedside clock. The puck is also integrated into the charger itself—it’s not a “BYOP” (bring your own puck) scenario like many other wireless chargers that support the Watch.

The Watch charging puck in its upright position The Watch charging puck laying flat

Unlike some other multi-device wireless chargers that also have a USB-C out, the Trio is wireless-only. It features a single USB-C input and ships with a 24w PD brick that powers the whole setup. That adds to the Trio’s value, as many other charging mats don’t ship with a brick.

Aside from the utility of being able to charge all your important gadgets in one unified place, the biggest benefit (at least to me) of the Trio pad is how easy it is to use. As I stated earlier, I find most charging mats to be weirdly finicky when it comes to device placement, especially with certain Android phones. But not the Trio—drop a phone on the designated charging area and it just works. It’s a breath of fresh air compared to many other multi-device wireless chargers.

The Trio mat charging an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and an iPhone XR at the same time
Cam

Overall, the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Mat is a versatile charger that just works. Pair that with the thoughtful touches like charging indicator lights, and you have a winning combination. If you’ve been looking for a wireless charging mat that can charge your Watch, earbuds, and phone all at the same time, look no further than this one. It’s easily the best I’ve personally tested, and the one I will recommend to everyone moving forward. It’s good stuff.

