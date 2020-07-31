[Updated] A Tampa, Florida Teenager Has Been Arrested for the Giant Twitter Hack

The FBI, IRS, US Secret Service, and Florida law enforcement arrested a 17-year old Florida resident this morning, accusing him of ‘masterminding’ the recent Twitter bitcoin hack. Over 130 accounts were compromised, with dozens sending promises out of doubling bitcoin, including high profile names like Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Kanye West.

Updated, 7/31: After publish, the Department of Justice published a press release with charges for two additional individuals. Mason Sheppard, aka “Chaewon,” a 19-year-old in the UK is “with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and the intentional access of a protected computer.” And Nima Fazeli, aka “Rolex,” 22, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with “aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer.”

In a press conference, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren described Graham Clark accused Graham Clark of perpetrating the attack and laid out 30 charges, including hacking, organized fraud, identity theft, and communications fraud.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” State Attorney Warren said.

Warren explained that the State Prosecutors are handling the prosecution instead of Federal Prosecutors because “Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate.”

When asked if Clark worked alone or had helped, Warren declined to answer citing the ongoing investigation. He described Clark as “not an ordinary 17-year old. This was a highly sophisticated attack, on a magnitude not seen before.” Twitter described the method of attack as a phone spear phishing campain.

via wfla

