The eBussy Electric Bus Has Infinite LEGO-Style Modular Configurations

German vehicle manufacturer ElectricBrands has announced the eBussy, an electric modular bus, available in 2021. With two chassis options and 10 modular body attachments, the eBussy can take on a variety of designs, like a bus, camper, pickup truck, station wagon, and more.

The eBussy’s modular design was inspired by the “LEGO principle.” ElectricBrands wanted a vehicle that could quickly adjust to your needs with easy-to-swap-out modules. The bold design signifies a major step forward for ElectricBrands, which previously only produced electric scooters. The company states that you won’t need any special tools to swap out a modular compartment, just a helping hand. Its recuperative drives and solar panels can run for up to 200 km (about 24 miles) per day, though if you upgrade the batteries and solar panels, it can go up to 600 km (about 372 miles) per day.

You can choose from the “standard” chassis or go with the “offroad” option if you’re planning a big excursion. The eBussy uses removable lithium-ion batteries, and it comes standard with 8, though you can upgrade to 24 batteries. The stylish lightweight bus has fully electronic all-wheel drive, digital exterior mirrors, and an app-controlled communications system. Pricing for the eBussy is estimated to start at $18,632, and you can reserve yours now on the company’s site.