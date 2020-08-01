Facebook Is Launching Licensed Music Videos in the United States

Facebook wants to be your social network, your gaming platform, and now your music video home. The company is launching officially licensed music videos in United States in a new music destination within Facebook Watch.

Facebook is working with Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt, and other independents studios to host the music videos. According to TechCrunch, supported artists can toggle on a permission setting to automatically add music videos to their music page.

If the artist doesn’t enable the setting, Facebook will generate a new music video page on the artist’s behalf titled: “[Artist Name] Official Music.” Facebook will control pages it creates for artists, but if the artist opts-in later, music videos will feature on their page.

Facebook users can follow artists and get notifications when new music videos go live. In addition to a follow option on music pages, music videos will now sport the button, too. You can share, comment, or react to videos just like any other Facebook content, so artists may see this as an advertising tool similar to word of mouth.

Speaking of advertising, the music videos will feature ads, but they won’t interrupt the video itself. That’d make for a poor music video experience, so that’s a why move on Facebook’s behalf.

Somewhat like Pandora, as you listen to more music on Facebook watch, Facebook will get to know your preferences and make suggestions based on your tastes. Facebook says it plans to roll music out to other parts of its platform in the future.