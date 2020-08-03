Google Buys a Chunk of Security Provider ADT for Smart Home Integration

Smart home technology is still booming—perhaps even more so now that we’re all stuck inside. Google isn’t resting on its laurels: today the tech giant announced that it’s investing millions of dollars into home security provider ADT. The partnership will result in better integration between ADT security and Google’s Assistant platform.

To be precise, Google is investing $450 million into ADT, giving it a 6.6% ownership share of the company that’s been providing alarm hardware and services for over a century. According to the joint press release, both companies will also commit $150 million towards “co-marketing, product development, technology, and employee partnership.” As is ADT’s current business model, both DIY and professional installations will offer smart home integration.

Google’s Assistant smart home platform is dominating, rivaled in scope only by Amazon’s Alexa. An early acquisition of Nest Labs in 2014, which is now Google’s primary brand for smart home hardware, helped put the company ahead of the pack. ADT acquired Brinks Home Security in 2010, making the combined company the #1 home security service in the US by far.

While this investment in ADT doesn’t fully bring it into the Google/Alphabet fold, it’s certainly going to push Google Assistant integration above other options for its home security tech.