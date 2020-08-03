‘HALO: The Master Chief Collection’ Gets Xbox-PC Crossplay Later in 2020

The Master Chief Collection is a must-have for any Halo fan, bringing the original HALO, 2, 3, 4, and HALO Reach, along with all the extras and DLC, for the Xbox One. After a rocky start, the collection was re-released on the PC. A developer update says that PC and Xbox players will soon be able to tackle the games together.

A roadmap for upcoming features in 2020 includes “Crossplay,” which can only mean PC-and-Xbox, since those are the only platforms the game collection is available on. Presumably that means that players will be able to compete in the multiplayer modes or take on the story campaigns in co-op. HALO’s intense PvP combat would need careful handling to keep mouse and keyboard players from dominating—input-based matchmaking is also in the works.

Other improvements to the game coming this year (according to the roadmap) are custom game servers and regional server searches, options for tweaking the visual and audio settings in each game, and mouse and keyboard support for Xbox players. Further down the roadmap is official support for game mods, among many other features.

HALO 4, the last game in the collection, is slated to hit the PC version of MCC later this year. The series’ latest entry HALO Infinite will launch on the new Xbox Series X, with a simultaneous PC release.