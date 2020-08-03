FuboTV Adds ESPN, NatGeo, and other Disney Channels to its Streaming Service

FuboTV’s offerings just got a little sweeter. The cable-cutting service now has ESPN, ABC, FX, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, National Geographic, and more Disney-owned channels for your viewing pleasure. That’s a good thing, considering its latest pricing.

Last month fuboTV raised its prices to $60 a month and automatically moved some subscribers over to more expensive plans than they previously agreed too. On top of that, the company’s Turner Network deal ended, and users saw a loss of channels just as the service increased in price. It wasn’t a great look for the burgeoning streaming service.

But things do change, as fuboTV subscribers have good news to embrace. That new $60 a month pricing now comes with Disney channels. The new channels include ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, ABC News Live, FX, FXX, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, National Geographic, and more.

However, if you want to use fubuTV’s cloud DVR service to record content from those channels, you’ll have to wait a bit. The company says cloud DVR will work with Disney channels “sometime next week.” But for now, if you subscribe to fuboTV, enjoy the new channels.