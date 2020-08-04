Samsung Unpacked 2020: How to Watch the Fold 2 and Note 20 Announcement

Samsung hosts a handful of events each year to show off its phones, smart watches, headphones, and smart home devices. But Samsung’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event is always the biggest. If you want to watch Samsung unveil five new products, including the Note 20 and a foldable phone, tune into the Unpacked livestream on August 5th at 10 AM ET.

We have a pretty good idea of what Samsung will unveil at this year’s Unpacked event. There’s a sequel to the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Buds Plus (AKA the Galaxy Beans), a new Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. We don’t know any details about the upcoming foldable phone, but we anticipate a design similar to the first Galaxy Fold with refinements in quality and durability.

Visit https://t.co/ca2XTlBGnt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/kESP5toPrS — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2020

And of course, there’s the star of the show; the Galaxy Note 20. It’s Samsung’s most powerful phone yet, and is rumored to pack a 5G-capable Exynos 990 processor (Snapdragon 865 in some markets), a 120Hz display, and more RAM than the average laptop. The Note 20 could come in three models of varying size, although we won’t know until we watch the Unpacked event.

Samsung is livestreaming its Unpacked event on August 5th at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT). You can catch the livestream on Samung’s website. We expect Samsung to stream its Unpacked event on YouTube too, but we don’t have a link to that yet.