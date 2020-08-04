Apple’s Latest iMac Refresh Improves the Processors and Webcam

Apple is refreshing its 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs with new processors and better webcams. They may look the same on the outside, but with standard SSDs across the line and new configuration options, your choices are better than ever.

Today’s iMac refresh doesn’t include a new design, so hopefully, you like the large bezels and prominent chin. But, considering the current pandemic and the greater need for video calls, the updated webcams should be welcome. Gone is the 720p webcam, and in its place is a 1080p webcam with face-detection.

That won’t unlock your iMac, Apple says most people use their Apple Watch for that, but it will detect if your face is drifting out of view on a call. That’s in part thanks to an Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip, which brings tone mapping, exposure control, and previously mentioned face detection.

In the past, the default selection for storage on iMacs was a fusion hard drive, but now SSDs are standard across the line. You start at 256 GB at the default configuration, but you can upgrade to more storage. If you prefer Fusion drives, you can swap to a 1TB for the same cost as the default 256 GB SSD.

The standard models include Intel’s 6 and 8 core models, but you can step to a 10-core i9 processor if your budget allows. Likewise, you’ll start with AMD’s Radeon 5300 or 5500XT, and you can upgrade to the 5700XT with 16 GB VRAM. The iMacs come with 8 GB’s of ram, but you can step up to 128 GB of RAM if you want a version of Chrome that can handle your tabs.

Other upgrades include 10-gigabit Ethernet and a $500 nano-texture coating, as seen on Apple’s Pro Display XDR. The nano-texture coating blocks out light from the sun or bright rooms so you can see no matter the work environment.

The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799, and if you need something smaller, the 21.5 inch iMac starts at $1,099. You can order the new iMacs today with an expected shipping time of next week.