‘The Alto Collection’ Will Be Released for PC and Consoles on August 13

If you’re a fan of Alto’s Adventure or Alto’s Odyssey, we’ve got good news: Team Alto is releasing both games together as The Alto Collection on August 13. The bundle will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on that date and sometime later for the Nintendo Switch.

Though Alto’s Adventure was originally released on Windows, Alto’s Odyssey wasn’t, and neither were ever available on gaming consoles. However, with the massive success of both games, Team Alto has decided to bring the games to a wider audience so everyone can enjoy its relaxing (though difficult to master) gameplay. The procedurally-generated games offer stunning visuals of landscapes you can explore by snowboarding or sandboarding while rescuing llamas, escaping foes, and successfully landing tricks.

The Alto Collection will run you $9.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Game Store. Even better, you can grab it free on the Epic Game store until August 20th. No details have been released as of yet regarding price or the date of availability on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop, or whether any changes have been made to either game for this special bundle.