Walmart Launches 160 Free Drive-In Theaters in Its Parking Lots

Today, Walmart released more information about the drive-in movie experience it will be providing over the next few months in select store parking lots. Viewings will run from August 21 to October 21, and you can reserve your spot online today at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Walmart recognizes that COVID-19 has created challenges for people this year, and wants to “create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer.

There will be 320 showings in total, and all of the included movies are family-friendly and curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Walmart has listed a variety of movie titles, including blockbuster franchises like SpiderMan: Into the Spider-Verse, Black Panther, and Teen Titans GO!; nostalgic favorites like The Goonies and Back to the Future; out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Men in Black: International; and movies even the youngest ones will enjoy, like Madagascar, Cars, The Lego Movie, and more.

Each movie experience will feature actress Drew Barrymore as the virtual host, and some locations may get a surprise virtual or in-person appearances from celebrities like Lebron James and Jennifer Garner. You’ll need access to an FM radio to hear movie audio, and you’ll be required to wear a mask if you leave your vehicle. Walmart recommends families order snacks and drinks through their delivery or pickup services.

You can reserve your space and free tickets at the Walmart Drive-in starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET to select a location and date. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Parking spaces will be socially distanced and ADA accessible. Once your order is confirmed, you’ll receive an email with a QR code that’ll grant your vehicle entry to the movie on the day it plays. Movies will begin at 7:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:00 p.m.