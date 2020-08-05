Instagram Reels Launches In the US Ahead of a Potential TikTok Ban

Stop giving your data to TikTok and start giving it to Facebook! Today’s global launch of Instagram Reels brings 15-second videos, AR effects, music overlays, and endless content to your Explore page.

Facebook shamelessly ripped the process of composing, publishing, and viewing short videos directly from TikTok, just as it ripped the Stories feature from Snapchat in 2016. And like Stories, Instagram Reels are a surefire success. It’s easier to do everything from one app, and with a TikTok ban drifting through the political miasma, TikTok fans are looking for a quality alternative.

To publish a Reel, open the Instagram camera and select the Reels tool. You can string together short clips and edit them with Instagram’s speed, music, countdown, and AR effects tools. Once a Reel is complete, you can save a Reel to your drafts or publish it for everyone to see on their Reels Feed.

The Reels Feed hides behind Instagram’s explore page, and contains videos from both friends and strangers. Like TikTok’s feed, the Reels Feed is an endless stream of back-to-back videos based on your interests. If you just want to look at your friend’s Reels, try opening the Reels tab on their profile.

Like regular Instagram posts, Reels are subject to Instagram privacy settings. Anyone can see a Reel published by a Public account, but Reels published by Private accounts are only available to friends. If you don’t see any TikTok-inspired videos on your Instagram app, try updating it. If that doesn’t work, wait a day or two for Facebook to finish implementing Reels.