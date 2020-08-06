Where to Pre-order Samsung’s Newest Galaxy Devices

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was a doozie. Samsung showed off a suite of five new devices, including the Note20, the Galaxy Watch3, and the highly anticipated Galaxy ‘Beans’ Buds Live. We also got a glimpse at the upcoming Tab S7 and Fold2 5G—but I digress. Here’s where you can pre-order Samsung’s forthcoming devices for day-one access.

Two of Samsung’s new products, the Fold2 5G and the Tab S7, aren’t available for pre-order just yet. But you can reserve a Fold2 or sign up for Tab7 email updates through Samsung’s website.

Where to Pre-order the Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are Samsung’s largest, most powerful, and most expensive non-foldable phones. They’re totally over the top, which is good news for anyone who loves to use a ludicrous handset.

Both phones pack the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, IP68 water resistance, 8K 120fps video recording, a hole-punch camera, and a free S Pen. But the similarities end there. Samsung’s basic Note20 is the smaller sibling, with a 6.7-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (no SD card slot), and a 3-camera array consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 64-megapixel MP ultrawide.

The larger Note20 Ultra is excessive with its 6.9-inch 120Hz 1440p display, 12GB of RAM, and 128 or 512GB of storage (with an optional microSD slot). It has less S Pen latency than any other Galaxy phone and a sharp, slightly curved display. But the camera array is the real draw here—a laser autofocusing system with a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel wide-angle and periscope lens.

What a mouthful! The basic Note 20 starts at $1,000, while the Note20 Ultra begins at an eye-watering $1,300. Pre-orders and trade-ins are available now, and both phones ship on August 21st. You can save $50 ordering the Note 20 from Best Buy.

Where to Order the Galaxy Buds Live (AKA the Galaxy Beans)

Bold move, Samsung. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are a reimagined take on the typical earbud, with an odd (but reportedly comfortable) style and the premium features that you need. There’s automatic ear detection, touch controls, a software EQ, large dynamic drivers, and for the first time in a Samsung earbud—Active Noise Cancellation!

🎵 Break me off a piece of those Samsung Beans 🎵

The Buds Live are available for order now and ship immediately. The $169 price tag is a bit steep, but it’s $100 less than Apple’s similarly-spec’d AirPods Pro. If your Best Buy has them in stock, you can order the Buds Live for same-day pickup.

Where to Order the Galaxy Watch3

The Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active are two of the best (if not the best) smart watches available for Android users. Now, Samsung is building on the past with its Galaxy Watch3, a beautiful device that’s full of old tricks and new goodies.

I’ll say this; the Watch3 is a classier remix of the Galaxy Watch Active. It has the same fitness tracking and health monitoring features as its predecessor (including a blood pressure monitor—interesting), along with an improved design, gesture support, and enhanced sleep tracking metrics.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch3 is available for order today and ships immediately. It starts at $399 for the 41mm Wi-Fi-only model and $429 for the 45mm Wi-Fi-only model. If you want an LTE model, prepare to spend an extra $100. If your Best Buy has it in stock, you can order the Watch3 for same-day pickup.

Sign Up for Samsung’s Tab S7 and S7+ Mailing List

The upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are the first tablets with 120Hz displays and 5G support. That alone should raise your eyebrow. They’re a major leap from Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, with a cutting edge Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (with expandable microSD storage). With keyboard support, Xbox Game Pass integration, and a free S Pen in every box, the Tab S7 and S7+ are amazing work and leisure machines.

But the 11-inch Tab S7 and 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus cost $650 and $850, respectively. They’re quite expensive, especially if you shell out extra for 5G or an official keyboard case. Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ before the end of 2020. Join Samsung’s mailing list to keep up with new details and catch a pre-order later this year.

Where to Reserve a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Yeah, I know. Foldable phones break a lot! Grrrr! Thing is, they’re exciting products that get better with each new release. Samsung hit it out of the park with the clamshell-style Z Flip, and you can bet your bacon that the company’s upcoming foldable, the refined Galaxy Fold2 5G, will garner better press and pass more durability tests than its predecessors.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold2 5G has a re-engineered hinge with fortified dust brushes and a multi-layered “glass” screen. Its design looks more refined than the previous Galaxy Fold, with thinner bezels, a larger 6.2-inch external display, and a hole punch camera to replace the internal 6-camera array. And if you like a good crease in your screen, don’t worry, Samsung hasn’t found a way to get rid of it yet.

Pricing? Availability? I don’t know! Samsung plans to reveal those important details when pre-orders open on September 1st. In the meantime, you can reserve a Galaxy Fold2 5G on Samsung’s website.