How to Claim Your Piece of the Class Action Google+ Settlement Pie

If you were a Google+ user between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, you may be entitled to some dollar-dollar bills. Twelve of them, to be exact. After Google announced a security vulnerability in its now-dead Google+ social network, some potentially affected users filed a class-action suit against the company. The suit has been settled and now you can make your claim.

The stipulations are pretty simple: you need to be the owner of a Google+ account during the aforementioned period and your data must’ve been exposed in the breach. Google says that there were no damaged from the data breach, but hey—exposed data is exposed data. If yours was exposed, then Google will buy you lunch.

If you’re not even sure what I’m talking about here, the long and short is that a security hole in Google+’s APIs allowed developers to see certain data—including name, email address, occupation, gender, and age—even if the profile was set to private. As a result, Google not only announced the breach, but that it was killing the network. It was officially closed down on April 2nd, 2019.

But yeah, if you held a Google+ account (even if you never used it) and think your data was impacted, you’re entitled to your twelve bucks (potentially less depending on how many people actually file). You can learn more at the Google Plus Profile Litigation site and then file a claim accordingly.