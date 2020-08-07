The Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for Just $140 Will Brighten Your Day

Home Depot is currently running a sale on the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for just $139, so you’ll save about $60. The creative modular light squares allow for nearly infinite creative display options and more than 16 million color options with 1200K-6500K white light temperature range and brightness control.

The Nanoleaf Canvas responds to voice controls, touch, smart home ecosystems, IFTTT programming, and the included Nanoleaf app. You can set it to change colors throughout the day, or opt for one of the many preloaded Scenes to make it look like a dynamic piece of art hanging on your wall. Touching a display can also change its color, making the Canvas great for interactive games. It also boasts a Rhythm Module, which changes color in sync with the music you play, and a Screen Mirror feature that mirrors what you can see on your screen for a more immersive TV- or movie-watching experience.

The starter kit includes nine of the square LED panels, linkers for joining the panels, command strips, and a plug. It works with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. It doesn’t require Wi-Fi to use either, if you’re cool with just the preloaded Scenes or touch controls, though we recommend connecting it in order to experience the Nanoleaf Canvas in its full glory.

It’s worth noting that the sale appears to be regional and for local store pickup only. So, depending on where you live, you might have to drive a couple stores away to snag the deal.