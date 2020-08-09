X
DoorDash Launches DashMart to Deliver Even More Stuff from Your Favorite Places

Cameron Summerson @summerson
DoorDash, one of the many food-delivery services running the roads these days, is launching a new service called DashMart. This online-only chain of “virtual convenience stores” is the result of a partnership with restaurants and more to deliver snacks, groceries, and other items right to your door.

If that sounds familiar, it should. DoorDash already partners with companies like 7-Eleven and Walgreens to pick up the crap you need and deliver it to your house. The DashMart service, however, is a little bit different. According to DoorDash, the DashMart “store” will work alongside the current convenience offering but is operated independently by DoorDash.

The details are admittedly not entirely clear at the time, but it appears that it’s a way for restaurants to sell things that you normally can’t buy on their own. For example, Cheesecake Factory will sell ice cream on DashMart. Other restaurants will sell things like spices or sauces that you normally wouldn’t be able to buy elsewhere. All items will be delivered in “30 minutes or less,” which is great. Because when my wife wants ice cream, she wants ice cream.

DashMart is currently only available in select cities—Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Redwood City, CA—but will be coming to more places in the coming months.

Neat.

Source: DoorDash

