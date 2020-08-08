Play 10 Xbox Games for Free This Weekend, Including ‘Gears 5’ and ‘Borderlands 3’

Microsoft is unlocking ten hit games and online multiplayer for all Xbox owners—no Game Pass or Live Gold required. But if you want a chance to play Gears 5 for free, you gotta sit your butt on that couch ASAP. The Xbox Big Gaming Weekend ends on August 10th.

Here’s a quick list of what’s available during the Big Gaming Weekend. Most of these games are console-only, but Gears 5, Subnautica, and Ark: Survival Evolved are free on PC as well.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Black Desert

Boderlands 3 (Ends August 9th)

(Ends August 9th) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Multiplayer Only)

(Multiplayer Only) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Gears 5

Monster Hunter Wolrd

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Subnautica

If you don’t have Game Pass, I suggest spending your time on Borderlands 3, Black Desert, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The other games in this promotion are already free for all Game Pass subscribers. If you haven’t tried Game Pass, give it a shot, the first month only costs $1.