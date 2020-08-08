X
Play 10 Xbox Games for Free This Weekend, Including ‘Gears 5’ and ‘Borderlands 3’

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Microsoft

Microsoft is unlocking ten hit games and online multiplayer for all Xbox owners—no Game Pass or Live Gold required. But if you want a chance to play Gears 5 for free, you gotta sit your butt on that couch ASAP. The Xbox Big Gaming Weekend ends on August 10th.

Here’s a quick list of what’s available during the Big Gaming Weekend. Most of these games are console-only, but Gears 5, Subnautica, and Ark: Survival Evolved are free on PC as well.

  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Black Desert
  • Boderlands 3 (Ends August 9th)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Multiplayer Only)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • Gears 5
  • Monster Hunter Wolrd
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • Subnautica
If you don’t have Game Pass, I suggest spending your time on Borderlands 3, Black Desert, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The other games in this promotion are already free for all Game Pass subscribers. If you haven’t tried Game Pass, give it a shot, the first month only costs $1.

Source: Microsoft

