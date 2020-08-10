Amazon Fire Sale: Grab the Newest Fire HD Tablets for as Low as $60

Amazon is selling its new Fire HD tablets at their lowest prices ever, starting at just $60 for the fantastic Fire HD 8. Now’s the time to upgrade from your old Fire tablet and fall in love with Amazon’s devices all over again.

The new Fire HD tablets are all about speed. They have faster processors and more RAM than previous Fire HD tablets, so you can multi-task or game to your heart’s content. Amazon finally upgraded to USB-C charging, which is way faster than the old microUSB standard, and the Fire tablet’s upgraded stereo speakers save you from using a Bluetooth Speaker while listening to music.

Let’s hop to it. Here are Amazon’s discounted Fire HD tablets:

Fire HD 8 Plus [$80 $110 ] : A snappier version of the Fire HD 8 with wireless charging support. This upgrade is only worth it if you play a lot of games or enjoy flipping into the resource-intensive Echo Show mode.

Fire HD 10 [$100 $150 ]: The Fire HD 10 isn't any faster than the HD 8, but its big screen is perfect for streaming video or playing games. It's the best tablet in its price range, and the discounted price of $100 is just bonkers.

Fire tablet sales come and go, but it’s rare to find one like this. If you’re in the market for a tablet or need an upgrade, then you should just take the plunge. This sale is just too good to pass up on.