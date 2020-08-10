X
Brydge Offers Laptop-Style Keyboards for Surface, Plus a Desktop Touchpad

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Brydge Surface Go and W-Touch touchpad
Microsoft’s Surface line of tablets has made a name for itself, and plenty of people love its kickstand-with-fold-out-keyboard form factor. So much so that “Surface-style” is now the nomenclature for that really awkward string of dashes I just used. But it doesn’t work well in every situation, like typing on your lap. Brydge’s latest keyboards fix that problem.

The Brydge 12.3 Pro+ keyboard for the Surface Pro is more or less the same design they’ve used on keyboards for the iPad and Google’s Pixel Slate: a top-quality typing deck and touchpad, plus a tough hinge that attaches to the bottom of the tablet with some silicone clips. It connects over standard Bluetooth and allows the user to fold out the Surface like a standard laptop. They even come with backlighting.

Brydge Surface Pro keyboard
The keyboards are being made for the Surface Pro 4, 5, 6, and the latest 7, plus the Surface Go and Surface Go 2 (the 10.5 Go+ model). All the are designed to match the Surface’s size and styling.

In addition, Brydge is making a stand-alone desktop keyboard and a touchpad. the W-Type keyboard is a conventional scissor-switch style (a la ThinkPad laptop keyboards) with a laptop layout for the main area. It’s similar in design to the C-Type keyboard for Chrome OS, but uses a tenkey area as well. The W-Touch touchpad is similar in design to Apple’s Magic Trackpad, with a large 5.5 x 3.3-inch clickable surface area and multi-touch gestures. The W keyboard and touchpad are “designed for Surface,” but should work on any Windows machine with Bluetooth.

Brydge W-Type keyboard
The Surface Pro tablet keyboards cost $150, with the smaller Surface Go keyboards going for $130. Both should be available for ordering on august 17th.  The W-Touch touchpad will be $100 and the W-Type desktop keyboard will be a very reasonable $60, available in September.

