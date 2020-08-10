LEGO Technic’s New 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler is Coming Soon

On September 1, you can get your hands on the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler—a replica of Volvo’s biggest hauler, the A60H. The 2193-piece set is great for those who love construction, or for anyone who missed the other Volvo construction builds, the rest of which are now retired.

The Volvo hauler is powered by a large angular position motor, 1XL motor, and 1 L motor, and you can maneuver the finished product via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app on your Android or iOS device.

The app shows you a fun dashboard with authentic controls that let you steer, change gears, control the driving speed, and even unload the bucket while taking on in-app challenges and viewing differing control screens. You can even pop open the hood to watch the engine run.

The 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler will be available for purchase on September 1 for $249.99 on LEGO’s site, but not as a pre-order. It’s an advanced build, but great for kids (and, okay, adults too) who love tinkering with motors and remote-controlled vehicles.