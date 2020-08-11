Amazon Wants Podcasts, but Only If They’re Pro-Amazon

Podcasts are coming to Amazon Music and Audible, according to a “confidential” email sent to producers on August 10th. The email, which was publicized by The Desk, suggests that Music and Audible subscribers will gain access to podcasts without any additional charge. But Amazon wants podcasts to submit their shows for review, and asks producers to follow controversial content restrictions.

Like Pocket Casts or Apple Podcasts, Amazon is simply building a directory for shows, allowing podcasts to quickly opt-in for Amazon’s services through their hosting provider. But Amazon’s desire to review shows is a far-cry from the “anything goes” standard set by other apps and could limit the number of shows available on Amazon services.

Amazon also wants podcasts to sign a licensing agreement, which bars shows from violating copyright law, promoting illegal behavior, engaging in hate speech, or using language to disparage or attack Amazon’s services. The licensing agreement is quite vague, and we aren’t sure where Amazon draws the line between criticism, unfavorable press, and “disparaging” messages.

Aside from its review process and content restrictions, Amazon’s approach to podcasts is standard practice. You can subscribe to podcasts, download shows for offline listening, or stream content without any additional charges. And unlike Spotify, Amazon doesn’t seem interested in exclusive shows or fancy targeted advertising (at least not yet).

There’s no word on when podcasts will come to Music and Audible. In the meantime, you should get your fix with a podcast app that isn’t worried about “disparaging” messages.