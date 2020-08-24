ICYDK: Skip the Line at Sam’s Club with the Sam’s App

Every time I go to Sam’s Club, I’m shocked at the number of people standing in line to check out. I haven’t stood in a line at Sam’s in as long as I can remember because of the excellent Scan & Go feature in the app. If you’re not using it, you should start.

The gist is pretty damn simple: You use the app and your phone’s camera to scan the barcodes of items as you put them in your cart. When you’re finished shopping, you check out directly from the app and pay there, too. On your way out the door, just show the app—which will display a QR code after a successful payment—to the person at the door, and you’re good to go. In the middle of a global pandemic, not having to stand in line or touch the same checkout machines as everyone else is a huge win.

You’ll get a digital receipt in the app, too, which makes it easy to return items if you need to. Plus, it keeps all your receipts, so you can easily browse them later if you need to. It’s great.

Of course, the Sam’s Club app isn’t just for Scan & Go (which actually used to be a separate app but was recently integrated with the main Sam’s app). You can also place online orders, manage your account, see your membership card, create shopping lists, find Clubs near you, manage prescriptions, and a lot more. If you’re a Sam’s Club member, the app is a must-have.

