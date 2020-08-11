Lookout for Android Adds Food Label and Document Scanning

Smartphones are an everyday convenience in much of the world, but if you have vision impairment or low vision, they can help you navigate the world. Google is updating its Lookout app for Android for just that reason, adding new features like food label and document scanning, while rolling it out to more phones.

The Food Label scanner can identify packaged foods by pointing your phone’s camera at the package. The app will guide you through getting the right position, and once it scans the item announce what it is.

That’s a boon if you identify food packages by touch and encounter two similar shaped and sized items, like bottled liquids.

Document Scanner uses the same basic concept to scan your letters and documents. It will digitize the message and then read it aloud to you. Google redesigned Lookout to use more space for the camera view, which should assist with framing the objects you try to scan.

Google is also expanding the number of devices that can run Lookout; now, if your Android phone has 2 GBs of RAM and runs Android 6.0 or later, it can work with the app. Additionally, Lookout now works in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All these changes are a win for accessibility everywhere.