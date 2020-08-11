TCL’s New 5-Series and 6-Series TVs Offer Premium Features at a Low Price

Today TCL announced its new 5-Series and 6-Series Roku TVs for 2020, including information about pricing and availability. The TVs have impressive premium specs more likely to show up in higher-end premium TVs, but TCL manages to pair it with incredible affordability, as the new series starts at just $400.

Both series have QLED screens, which make for stunning contrast, as well as Mini-LED backlighting, HDR, and refresh rates up to 120Hz. The built-in Roku TV software is super easy to use, and TCL’s “HDR Pro Pack” brings support from Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10 to boost the picture’s precision and beauty.

TCL’s 6-Series boasts a QLED screen and is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes. Mini-LED backlights paired with 240 Contrast Control Zones and 4K HDR mean dramatic contrasts, beautiful rich colors, and bright illumination no matter what you’re playing or watching. The Mini-LED backlighting is exactly the technology you want if you’re watching TV shows or movies with low-lit scenes, as it takes care of unsightly splotches and gives you the blackest blacks and nuanced color elsewhere.

The 6-Series is also the first TV to have THX Certified Game Mode, which is excellent news for gamers. TCL’s partnership with THX means a huge boost in on-screen performance thanks to ultra-low latency, variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, and Auto Game Mode. Pricing for the 6-Series starts at a reasonable $649.99 at local retailers.

The less-expensive 5-Series also promises remarkable performance, with pricing starting at $400. It also brings you QLED technology, up to 80 Contrast Control Zones, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The 5-Series is available in 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes.