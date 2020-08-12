Every Neo Geo Fan Needs This Mini MVS Arcade Cabinet With 50 Classic SNK Games

Neo Geo isn’t a household name in the west, unless you’re a fan of classic 2D fighters and shoot-em-ups. But if you are, imagine having a mini cabinet of the legendary MVS arcade platform in your living room, complete with no less than fifty of SNK’s most beloved games. If you have $500 and some patience, it can be real.

The Neo Geo MVSX is a mini cabinet very much in the style of Arcade1Up’s machines, with a 17-inch LCD screen and full arcade stick-and-button controls for two players. It’s got a neat trick that packs all of its electronics into a removable top portion, suitable for placing on a desk or table. You can buy that machine alone for $450, or bundle it with a 32-inch base for $500 (it’s a $100 separate purchase). Dig the “Insert Coin” buttons on the bottom.

That’s a little more pricey than the Arcade1Up machines, but it makes up for that in volume. In addition to no less than 50 classic SNK games, including entries from King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, and World Heroes/Art of Fighting, the cabinet includes home and arcade versions of the games and optional CRT-style scan lines.

The Neo Geo MVSX is scheduled to go on sale in the US and Canada in October.