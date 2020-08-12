Facebook Lite is Being Killed Off Because No One Used It

Social media giant Facebook is shutting down its Facebook Lite app. Facebook Lite was a slimmed-down version of the regular Facebook app designed to work better for individuals who had a poor internet connection (think rural 2G) or who were using an older phone.

Facebook Lite launched in 2015, and originally designed for and tested within areas that lacked a solid 3G connection, like Brazil, India, and Turkey. It took up less space on a device than the standard Facebook app did, consumed less data, loaded your screen faster, and worked on all networks, even 2G. Facebook Messenger Lite was launched alongside the app.

According to MacRumors, when Brazilian users opened the app up this past Tuesday, they saw a message that stated “Facebook Lite for iOS will be disabled. You can use the original Facebook app to keep in touch with friends and family.” A Facebook spokesperson stated that “due to the limited adoption and improvements we are making to improve the experience for people in our apps, we will no longer support Facebook Lite for iOS.”

A translated report from MacMagazine said that Facebook has already removed Facebook Lite from the Brazilian App Store. Facebook Messenger Lite is still available, however, and no statement was released regarding whether it would be shut down as well.